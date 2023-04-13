SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A power outage is impacting neighbors and schools in the central and eastern parts of Sioux Falls.

The Sioux Falls School District said that students are remaining in classrooms until they receive more information from Xcel Energy about the expected repair timeline.

At 10:12 a.m., the SFSD said power was back on at schools that lost power and the school day will continue as normal.

Xcel’s website shows that more than 8,000 people are being impacted by the outage. The estimated times for power restoration vary from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sioux Falls police said drives need to treat intersections without traffic signals differently.

KELOLAND News has reached out to Xcel Energy for more information.

A spokesman for Xcel Energy said crews are working on the issue and there’s no updates as of 10:05 a.m. Updates to power restoration will be updated on Xcel’s website.