SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This story has been updated

A power outage is affecting thousands in Sioux Falls Monday afternoon as Xcel Energy is reporting 2,787 customers impacted as of 1:30 p.m.

Sioux Falls Police Officer Sam Clemens confirmed that a downed powerline had been reported in the area of the 700 block of North French Ave. around 1:30 p.m. He said that an officer was on scene, along with the fire department. At the time, he said the cause of the downed line was not known.

At the scene of the downed line, burnt grass and scorched pavement could be seen along chain-link fence at 3rd and N. French Ave.

Downed power line

Downed power line

Downed power line

Downed power line

Downed power line

Firefighters at the scene along the north end of Whittier Park told KELOLAND News that the fire had been extinguished by the time they had arrived on scene. Third Street is blocked off for Xcel Energy crews between Cliff Ave. and N. Fairfax Ave.

The company’s electric outage map estimates a restoration time of 3:30 p.m. and says crews are working to restore power.

Will be updating this story when more information is available.