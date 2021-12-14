UPDATE: Cause of downtown power outage under investigation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A power outage impacted KELOLAND Media Group Tuesday morning, forcing the station to operate under limited power for just over an hour.

According to the Xcel Energy Power Outage map, there were more than 1,600 customers impacted by an outage in north-central Sioux Falls as of 9:32 a.m.

As of 10:21 a.m., the Xcel outage map showed just more than 900 customers still impacted.

Xcel Energey community relations manager Eric Pauli says 1,580 customers in downtown Sioux Falls were without power and that the cause of the outage is unknown and under investigation.

At 9:08 a.m., many of those customers experienced a single phase, or partial power, outage, meaning 1 of the 3 phases were down. At approximately 10:09 a.m., 696 customers had power restored via switching – moving from one power line to another. The remaining customers were put back into service at 10:37 a.m.