SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Emergency crews responded to an incident at a construction site in south-central Sioux Falls Thursday morning.

Authorities were called for a power line down on a piece of equipment with a worker trapped inside. It happened in the area of 57th Street and W. Old Yankton Road.

Our KELOLAND News photographer on the scene reports the worker was able to get out of the front-end loader safely just before noon. An ambulance was there to check the man over for any injuries.

Businesses in the area, including Dairy Queen, Gundersons and the Boys and Girls Club were without power due to the incident.

We’ll continue to update this story as new information is confirmed.