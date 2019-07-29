Power crews respond following car vs. power pole crash

Local News

by: KELOLAND News

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A Sioux Falls street is back open after a crash caused officials to close it down.

Crews responded to 6th Street and Cleveland Avenue after a car crashed into a power pole.

We talked to Sioux Falls police and they say they believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

According to officials, the driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The road was closed for a while as power crews were working to fix some power lines.

We hope to find out more about what happened at Monday’s police briefing.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss