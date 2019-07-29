Power crews respond following car vs. power pole crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A Sioux Falls street is back open after a crash caused officials to close it down.

Crews responded to 6th Street and Cleveland Avenue after a car crashed into a power pole.

We talked to Sioux Falls police and they say they believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

According to officials, the driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The road was closed for a while as power crews were working to fix some power lines.

We hope to find out more about what happened at Monday’s police briefing.