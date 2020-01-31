Potholes aplenty during January thaw

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Our intense January thaw is taking a toll on city streets in Sioux Falls. The continual freeze-thaw cycle is gouging-out more potholes throughout the city. And the workload for repair crews isn’t likely to let up with the warm temperatures over the weekend.

The Sioux Falls Street Department is receiving 30-40 reports of new potholes in the city every day. Crews are making progress filling the holes, but for the most part, the fixes are only temporary.

Potholes are a year-round obstacle for drivers in Sioux Falls.

“I think the potholes are ridiculous in town, they always are this time of year,” Philip Goldie of Sioux Falls said.

But it’s unusual to see this many potholes so early in the year.

“Usually, January is not quite this bad. The mild winter’s made it more difficult for us,” Sioux Falls Street Maintenance Supervisor Daniel Whipple said.

City crews are applying four different types of filler to repair the potholes, including asphalt left over from last summer, and this product, called UPM.

“Which is a more pliable mix, it’s our most popular mix we use throughout the winter,” Whipple said.

Potholes aren’t just showing up along busy streets. Quiet neighborhoods are also seeing their share.

“We’ve got one in front of our house that’s pretty bad. Every time a car goes by and hits it, you can actually hear it in the house. I mean, that’s how bad it is,” Goldie said.

The frustrating part for everyone when it comes to repairing potholes at this time of year is that crews will return to the same spots, again and again and again.

“We’ll be out and redoing the potholes, when summertime comes, we’ll put the effort forward and try to get them good,” Whipple said.

City crews are filling 50 to 100 potholes every day. Repairs take only a matter of minutes and then it’s onto the next one.

A city crew will be patching potholes over the weekend to try to keep ahead of the warm temperatures. All this, after city sanders were out treating streets overnight ahead of the snow we received.