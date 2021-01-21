Pothole repairs go high tech in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The warmer temperatures we’ve been experiencing in January may be a blessing to you, but they have been a headache for the city in terms of a growing number of potholes.

The city has been busy with numerous potholes already this year and now thanks to modern technology, it’s filling them a lot faster.

It can be a bone jarring experience every time you hit a pothole.

Filling potholes isn’t something the city usually has to worry about this time of year, but this year has been anything but typical.

“It hasn’t been too bad, until the last few weeks; we’re kind of seeing those freezing temperatures either go above freezing or below freezing and that’s probably the worst time for potholes,” Public Works director Dustin Hansen said.

Hansen is using the City of Sioux Falls’ OneLink app for people to report potholes and this dashboard to record and repair them.

“Crews actually get a notification of that work order to complete that pothole,” Hansen said. “So they may have a list of 20 potholes to complete, they’ll complete them, check them off and all that information goes back to the dashboard where it’s recorded as closed,” Hansen said.

Hansen says this process is way more efficient.

It used to take up to seven days to fill a pothole once it was reported. Now thanks to streamlining everything, it only takes a day and a half.

The city uses three to four crews on a regular basis, even at night.

“The nice thing about that is we can get on those busy streets at a later time of day and get them tackled, because if we go out during morning rush hour or a later time of day, it’s almost impossible to get them filled,” Hansen said.

He’s urging people, if you see a bad pothole to use the app or call to report it, because crews are ready.

“If the weather is descent and we’re not fighting a snow storm, we’re filling potholes,” Hansen said.

Last year the city spent $700 thousand dollars to repair over 5,000 potholes. If you’d like more information on the city’s app and phone number to report a pothole click here.