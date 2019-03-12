Pothole Problems

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - As everyone knows, potholes are a problem in Sioux Falls right now. Unfortunately, it comes with the territory this time of year, and the weather isn't helping.

Talking with drivers it's clear, they are not fans of the current state of the roads.

"I mean, it's just terrible. I've never seen it like this before," said driver, Bob McDermott.

McDermott delivers pizzas, so he knows all about the road conditions in town. He tells us Minnesota Avenue is a really big problem.

"Drive down it, you're going to hit a pot hole every 20, 30 feet. Then there's one over by 6th and West by the laundromat that if you're not careful there your car is going to fall in the pothole," said McDermott.

Street Operations Manager Dustin Hansen tells us city crews were sent out to about 120 pothole complaints last week. They actually fixed more than twice that many along the way. Right now, city crews are busy clearing roads so water can drain properly after the next round of snow.

One way drivers are choosing to deal with the pothole dilemma at the moment is by swerving into other lanes. Even McDermott admits it's been a tactic for him lately.

"I think it's the result of the bad roads and I think people just want to save their car from any damage," said McDermott.

If you do encounter a large pothole, try slowing down, and if you need to change lanes to go around it be sure to look before you turn.

If you see a pothole, please report it with the pothole app, so the city will know where to go when the weather clears up again. To download the app for free, just search "City of Sioux Falls" in your Apple or GooglePlay app store.

You can also call: 605-367-8002