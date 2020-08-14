Potential COVID-19 exposure at 9 Bar and Nightclub in Brookings, DOH says

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — State Health officials announced Friday, Aug. 14, that an individual who visited 9 Bar and Nightclub at 303 Main Ave. in Brookings has tested positive for COVID-19.

The individual visited the business while able to transmit the virus to others on these dates and times:

• August 7 10:30 p.m. through 1 a.m. August 8
• August 8 10:30 p.m. through 1 a.m. August 9

Due to the risk of exposure, individuals that visited the business during the specified dates and times should monitor for symptoms for 14 days after they visited.

A CDC screening tool is available at COVID.SD.GOV, which can help recommend when to call your medical provider if you develop symptoms.

