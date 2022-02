TABOR, S.D. (KELO) — A 46-year-old man has pleaded guilty to a felony drug charge, after his mother unknowingly served his brownies that had marijuana in them to a group of seniors at the Tabor Community Center.

Michael Koranda waived his preliminary hearing and entered his guilty plea.

As part of a plea deal, both the prosecution and defense recommended Koranda receive a suspended sentence.

He might also be required to pay any medical bills not covered by insurance.