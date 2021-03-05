Pot advocates cry foul on Noem using state funds for lawsuit

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – Advocates for a voter-passed measure to legalize marijuana in South Dakota are crying foul about a taxpayer-funded lawsuit from Gov. Kristi Noem opposing it.

The firm currently bills the governor’s office for legal services at a rate of $190 an hour for partners and $170 an hour for associates, according to a contract with the firm. The legal battle the measure is set to enter its final round at the state Supreme Court.

South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws has launched a fundraising effort that includes a live-streamed concert it is calling “Freedom We’re On It” – poking at two idioms the Republican governor is famous for using.