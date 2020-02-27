Postal worker accused of stealing mail put on probation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – A South Dakota postal worker accused of stealing gift cards and other mail has been sentenced to two years of probation.

Thirty-six-year-old Kayla Ottmo, of Pukwana, pleaded guilty in November to theft of mail by a postal service employee. Federal authorities say she stole letters, packages, bags and mail that were not addressed to her.

Ottmo, who was employed as a rural carrier associate. Prosecutors say she took the gift cards and converted them for her own use. She was ordered to pay $315 in restitution.

