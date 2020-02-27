1  of  2
Closings & Delays
Black Hills Special Service Meade

Postal worker accused of stealing mail put on probation

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KELO Scales of Justice court

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – A South Dakota postal worker accused of stealing gift cards and other mail has been sentenced to two years of probation.

Thirty-six-year-old Kayla Ottmo, of Pukwana, pleaded guilty in November to theft of mail by a postal service employee. Federal authorities say she stole letters, packages, bags and mail that were not addressed to her.

Ottmo, who was employed as a rural carrier associate. Prosecutors say she took the gift cards and converted them for her own use. She was ordered to pay $315 in restitution.

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss