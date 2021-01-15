Postal Service temporarily removing collection boxes in Pierre

The United States Postal Service logo is seen on a mailbox outside a post office in Los Angeles, California, August 17, 2020. – The United States Postal Service is popularly known for delivering mail despite snow, rain or heat, but it faces a new foe in President Donald Trump. Ahead of the November 3 elections in which millions of voters are expected to cast ballots by mail due to the coronavirus, Trump has leveled an unprecedented attack at the USPS, opposing efforts to give the cash-strapped agency more money as part of a big new virus-related stimulus package, even as changes there have caused delays in mail delivery. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The Postal Service in Pierre is readying itself for potential civil events by making security preparations.

Among other security measures, some Post offices will close early and three USPS blue collection boxes will be temporarily removed as a precaution to protect postal property, employees and the public.

The boxes that will be temporarily removed are located at:

101 S Pierre St

222 E Capital Ave

711 E Wells Ave

Customers may find nearest collection boxes in service or post office location on the USPS website.