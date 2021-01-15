Postal Service temporarily removing collection boxes in Pierre

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The Postal Service in Pierre is readying itself for potential civil events by making security preparations.
Among other security measures, some Post offices will close early and three USPS blue collection boxes will be temporarily removed as a precaution to protect postal property, employees and the public.
The boxes that will be temporarily removed are located at:
101 S Pierre St
222 E Capital Ave
711 E Wells Ave
Customers may find nearest collection boxes in service or post office location on the USPS website.