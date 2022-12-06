SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — New court documents show a man charged with murdering three people in the town of Scotland is considering changing his plea.

Francis Lange, 43, is accused of going into a home with a gun and shooting everyone inside, including a child in November 2021.

Three people died in the shooting. Two people were seriously injured.

Lange originally pleaded not guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

According to court documents, Lange has three months to decide whether to change his plea and admit to the crimes.

If there’s a plea deal, Lange will enter his plea on February 21, 2023.

If there’s no deal, prosecutors must file documents saying whether they will seek the death penalty that same day and the court will schedule a jury trial.