RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Pennington County were called to Memorial Pond early Tuesday morning for a person who went under the water and didn’t resurface.

Crews were called to the pond just before 3:30 a.m. MST. Witnesses said a man went for a swim but didn’t resurface and could have been has far as 40 feet from shore.

Rescue divers found the man. When he was pulled from the water, he was unconscious and not breathing. He was taken to the Rapid City Regional Hospital in critical condition.

His condition right now is not known.

Authorities expect to have an update later Tuesday.

