Possible change coming for I-29 exit near Tea, Harrisburg

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The state and three local governments plan to provide an update on a possible modification of a major interchange on Interstate 29 near Tea and Harrisburg.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT), in collaboration with Lincoln County, the city of Harrisburg, city of Tea, the Sioux Falls MPO, and the Federal Highway Administration, will hold a public open house meeting from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30, in the Council Room of the Tea City Hall (600 E 1st Street) to inform area residents of the status of the Interstate 29 (exit 71) Interchange Modification Study, according to a news release.

The corridors being studied include:

• I-29 from exit 68 to exit 73

• 273rd Street/Lincoln County Highway 110 from 470th Avenue to 471st Avenue

The open house will be informal allowing for one-on-one discussion with the study team. A brief presentation will be given at approximately 5:40 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is to present alternatives that have been further refined, analyzed, and evaluated following the first public meeting, according to the release.

The public will also hear about preliminary interchange and I-29 mainline recommendations and will be able to provide feedback.

Area residents, business owners, and daily commuters are encouraged to attend and participate in the study.

The opportunity to present written comments will be provided. Written comments will be accepted until Friday, Dec. 17.

The SDDOT will also have the meeting and information available on the website www.i29exit71.com beginning on Tuesday, Nov. 30. The meeting presentation will be streamed live through a link on the study website.

Any individuals with disabilities who will require a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in the open house should submit a request to the department’s ADA Coordinator at 605-773-3540 or 1-800-877-1113 (Telecommunication Relay Services for the Deaf). Please request the accommodations no later than two business days prior to the meeting in order to ensure accommodations are available.