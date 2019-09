MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — Heavy rain and flooding is causing many issues on the roads Thursday morning in southeastern South Dakota.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol announced Interstate 90 is closed at Exit 310 and Exit 330. There is an established detour, but authorities are stressing to use caution.

Along with I-90, parts of SD 44 and SD 37 are blocked due to flooding around the same area as Interstate 90.

For more road information, visit safe travel USA website.