Portion of Sparkling Ice sales at Sioux Falls Hy-Vee locations to go to Midwest Honor Flight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Midwest Honor Flight’s four trips this year were postponed because of the pandemic but fundraising for future flights marches on.

800 Veterans are currently on the nonprofit’s waiting list to go to Washington, D.C. Through the end of June, Global Distributing out of Renner will donate 50-cents for every case of specially-marked Sparkling Ice sold at Sioux Falls Hy-Vee locations. Since 2017, the organization has taken 528 Veterans to see the memorials built in their honor. President and Director Aaron Van Beek says flights will continue when it’s safe and he’d like funding to do at least ten more. Each flight costs roughly $150,000.

“We’ll gladly do more if we can because we know that time is of the essence for some of these guys. We want to get them out there,” Van Beek said.

On top of Global Distributing’s local donation, Sparkling Ice will be donating a portion of the sales across the country to the national Honor Flight organization.