PorkPalooza sees welcoming weather

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- It hasn't exactly felt or looked like late May recently. But, the temperatures are finally changing. After all, it might be hard to believe, but June is now just a couple hours away.

In downtown Sioux Falls Friday night people were enjoying the dry weather, and, of course, the food at PorkPalooza , too. Wherever you turn here, something's going to grab at least one of your senses: sight, smell, sounds and definitely taste. Welcoming weather is here, too.

"Oh, 100% better," Aaron Tucker of Canova, South Dakota said. "I was getting sick of rain. Half of my yard is still flooded."

"I'm just happy to be outside," Gavin Lewis of Sioux Falls said.

"It's nice outside, finally, it's not raining, so we always come downtown when it's nice out, and whenever there's an event like this, we want to get out and support it," Polly Dean of Sioux Falls said.

"PorkPalooza, it's a community event where people can get together, and we just want to celebrate all things local," PorkPalooza co-founder Garrett Gross said. "Local beer, local barbeque, local music and we've gotten a lot of support from the local producers."

Also, it's a fundraiser for Feeding South Dakota. Friday night features 12 different ribs from 11 vendors.

"Today was rib passport, where people can go around from all 12 vendors and get one rib from every vendor with their passport," Gross said.

Which can be a challenge.

"It's tough," Lewis said. "You got to come on an empty stomach, I'll tell you that."

When it comes to the tastes of Sioux Falls, you might think of beer before you think of barbecue. Gross says there's a connection.

"The craft beer scene in Sioux Falls is evolving, but so too is the barbecue scene," Gross said. "There's a lot of guys in their backyard that have their own recipes, and we give them an opportunity to bring them to the table."

This time of year is finally perfect for doing just that.

"I've always said that no one knows how to summer like South Dakotans do, 'cause I feel like the second it's nice, everyone's outside," Dean said.

PorkPalooza isn't done- it continues Saturday.