Pork purchases add up to large food donation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Feeding South Dakota received a big donation just in time for the holiday season.

Pipestone System donated over 53,000 pounds of pork loin from their “Give a Helping Ham” program. During the end of November, for every pound of ham purchased from any of the Sioux Falls Hy-Vee stores or the Mitchell Coborn’s, Pipestone committed to a donation of a pound of pork in return.

“Protein is the hardest product for us to get donated. Of the over 15-million pounds of food that we distribute each and every year, less that probably seven percent of that is protein so we really always struggle to secure enough protein to meet the needs of those that we are serving so this goes a long ways to help us do that,” Feeding South Dakota CEO Matt Gassen said.

Feeding South Dakota says the donation will provide nearly 160,000 servings of pork to those in need.