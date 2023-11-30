SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As families struggle with inflation, Feeding South Dakota is seeing a bigger need.

Early numbers show Feeding South Dakota served up to eight percent more families at November’s mobile food distributions compared to last November.

That doesn’t include the thousands of Thanksgiving meals given away earlier this month.

On Thursday, Pipestone employees packed boxes of food for families in need.

About 20 people from the swine management company volunteered at Feeding South Dakota.

“Of course it’s fun. It’s a good opportunity to socialize with some of the co-workers you don’t get to see on a daily basis, meet the great people here at Feeding South Dakota,” Pipestone VP of information technology Kyle Caskey said.

Pipestone isn’t just supplying the helping hands, but also the pork going into the boxes.

The business donated about 78,000 pounds of meat, the largest pork donation the food charity has received this year.

“Pork or animal protein is one of our highest requested items from our neighbors facing hunger. It’s one of the first things they stop buying at the grocery store when the budget gets tight,” Feeding South Dakota marketing and communications director Stacey Andernacht said.

The boxes will be handed out to about 14,000 families at Feeding South Dakota’s mobile food distributions in December.

The remaining pork will go to food pantries and hot meal sites.

The donation comes as Feeding South Dakota is seeing a lesser amount of food being donated.

“With the decrease in donated product, we’ve been purchasing more. And while we do have higher purchasing power, we can extend the dollar a little further than the average consumer, we’re still feeling the impacts of inflation because our prices have gone up as well,” Andernacht said.

Pipestone will send more employees to Feeding South Dakota Friday to continue packing food boxes.

“Our company is obviously in the food production business, and so we see the need in making sure that every family has meals on the table and we love the opportunity to give back and contribute when we can,” Caskey said.

In addition to pork and other frozen foods, families will also receive items to make a holiday meal such as stuffing and green beans.

Produce will also be given out if it’s available.