A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) – A Porcupine man will spend just under three years behind bars after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 21-year-old Cassian Richards was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

Officials say Richards had a gun when he got into a fight at a home near Porcupine earlier this year. As he was getting into a car to leave, the gun fired.

The bullet hit and killed another man in the vehicle.