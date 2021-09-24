Porch pirates strike again

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls woman is sending out a warning to others to be on the lookout for porch pirates.

The other day she was expecting a package to be delivered to her front door and it was, but within minutes a porch pirate snatched it up and it was all caught on surveillance video.

“On a Sunday afternoon you wouldn’t expect that on our street, that’s for sure,” Beth Schlup said.

Take a close look at this surveillance video. You first see a red car driving by Beth Schlup’s home followed by an Amazon delivery truck that parks.

Beth was expecting a package that day, but she wasn’t home.

Amazon sent a picture to Beth notifying her that her package was delivered. But then a couple of minutes later, this happened.

Surveillance video captures a woman coming to the front door, tries opening it, then grabs the package and leaves.

When Beth reviewed her surveillance cameras, she couldn’t believe someone would be so bold.

“I kind of felt violated, because when I looked at the camera I could see that when she came up to the door she also tried to enter our house,” Beth said.

She also thinks the woman had it well planned out.

“I could see by our video that this car probably follows the Amazon delivery around so they just pick up packages just to take a chance of getting something good,” Beth said.

“Surveillance is usually the key to solving these types of crimes,” Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said.

Police say porch pirates are becoming more common every year.

“Obviously as the holidays approach and people have more packages that are delivered I think there’s a greater chance of that happening,” Clemens said.

Police recommend if you are expecting a delivery, but aren’t at home, to make arrangements to pick it up at a later time.

“It’s a little bit of an inconvenience but you know your package is going to be safe,” Clemens said.

Beth says that’s probably what she’ll do in the future, but for now she just wants others to know, if they’ve done it once, they’ll probably do it again.

“Somebody should recognize her I think,” Beth said. “If she gets caught that’s one thing, but I really want people to be aware that this is going on.”

So far no one has been arrested in the case.

Police also say if you’re expecting a package and aren’t at home, you could have a neighbor or family member secure it for you.