Porch pirates are on the loose

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Watch out for porch pirates, especially this time of year. They’re people who steal newly delivered packages from your front steps.

A recent survey from insurancequotes.com found that nearly 26 million Americans have had a holiday package stolen by so-called porch pirates.

Sioux Falls police are already investigating several cases.

This home security surveillance video shows a man walking up to a house in the McKennan Park neighborhood, grabbing a couple of packages and taking off.

Here’s another so-called porch pirate in that same neighborhood.

“People stealing packages is really nothing new,” Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said.

Clemens says detectives are currently investigating several cases of thefts from front porches.

“Just off the top of my head, we’ve probably had 15 or 20 cases,” Clemens said.

With the holidays fast approaching there could be more opportunities for would be thieves.

Nowadays a lot of people have security cameras.

“In cases like these, they are invaluable. You know in the past, I’d say even probably five years ago, surveillance cameras weren’t that common and so on, you’d have a package disappeared. It was really difficult to solve if it was even solvable at all. Now it seems, I know officers when they are on calls like this– the first thing they’re doing is checking around to see if there’s surveillance cameras around their neighbors,” Clemens said.

Besides security cameras, people are installing doorbells like this one.

“If people have cameras themselves we’re able to get a description of the people, hopefully a license plate number but really just getting that image of that person alone is a lot of the time good enough to be able to solve it because we can identify who that person is,” Clemens said.

In this case, that person I’m told got away with $90 worth of diapers.

Police say the best prevention is to try to be home when the package arrives or have a neighbor grab the package.

KELOLAND News also talked with UPS and they tell us they have a free app called “mychoice” where you give a driver instructions on where to leave the package.