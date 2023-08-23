SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – With temperatures touching triple digits this week the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society is reminding pet owners to keep their animals cool. However, this week’s heat is far from the perfect day for dogs in Sioux Falls.

“We’re giving them watermelon popsicles and Kongsicles we stuffed Kongs with food and wet food and we freeze them so it’s a nice little wintry treat for them,” said Dana Konzem, marketing manager for the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Pets that regularly go outside, like dogs, are most at risk with some breeds more than others.

“Especially the black dogs, longer furs and then the short furs actually have trouble too because they can get sunburned because there’s their hair doesn’t cover all of their skin,” said Konzem.

On hotter days you should focus on exercising dogs’ minds instead of their bodies.

When it’s over 85 degrees Fahrenheit outside the humane society prepares mentally enriching games and activities for the animals.

“There’s lots of games that you can play inside. The first go-to method I always use is puzzle feeding. I mean, you have to feed your pets their meals anyway. You might as well find a way to use that to you know, exercise them and get them to mental enrichment,” said Jennifer Nemec, behavior specialist, for the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society.

Owners can use everyday objects to make games for their dogs.

“One thing that you can always do that’s a really simple easy one is you just take food or treats and roll them up in the towel if the dog then has to unroll in order to get their goodies,” said Nemec.

If owners do decide to take their pets for a walk, the early morning or late evenings are recommended as well as bringing water.

The shelter currently has 46 dogs available for adoption along with cats, guinea pigs and bunnies. Walk-ins are welcomed and customers are able to take home a furry friend the same day.