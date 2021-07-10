Pop up vaccination clinics breaking language barriers

WORTHINGTON, MINN (KELO)–An organization at that international festival is hoping to vaccinate more people who are part of minority groups.

Wellshare International will have a pop-up vaccination clinic next Saturday in Worthington with information in three languages.

“COVID-19 vaccine is so critical for people of color, especially like us. So we have been affected a lot and it has been affecting our economy, our family, and our community at large,” heath promoter Girma Hassen said.

To find out more about the vaccinations, visit Wellshare’s website or call the numbers listed below:

Spanish: (651) 318-0051

Somali: (612) 254-7308|

Oromo: (763) 312-6362

