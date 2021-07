SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you have yet to get vaccinated, but are interested, there is a pop-up vaccination clinic at the Empire Mall starting Wednesday afternoon.

The event near the J.C. Penney entrance goes through Friday from 4 to 8 p.m.

South Dakota Voices for Peace is collaborating with South Dakota Urban Indian Health and the SDSU Dairy Extension to host the vaccination clinic.

The groups have received federal funding.