Pop-up performances in Sioux Falls return as summer entertainment option

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Headlights Theater is back for another year and kicking off its season Friday night.

The Park and Art Collective started the pop-up, drive-in performances last year during the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers say it went so well that it only felt right to continue for another season.

Headlights Theater will perform tonight and tomorrow at 9 p.m. Parking spots for tonight’s event are already filled up, but outdoor seating is still available. There’s still room to reserve a parking spot for Saturday night.

