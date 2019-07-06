Pop-up parks for National Parks and Recreation month

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s National Parks and Recreation Month and people here in KELOLAND are getting into the celebration.

Through the month of July, Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation have set up a pop-up park in the Phillips Avenue Plaza. The Parks and Rec team will be hosting activities throughout the month. This years theme is Game On!

Saturday’s activity was making toys for your dog.

“We hope that individuals that come here gain an understanding and an appreciation for parks and all that parks and recreation provides,” Eric Saathoff with the Sioux Falls Parks and Rec said.

This is the fifth year Sioux Falls Parks and Rec has done the pop-up park. For the full pop up park schedule, click here.