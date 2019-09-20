Pop-up parks celebrate Parking Day in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People in Sioux Falls are celebrating Parking Day with pop-up parks.

Cities all around the world mark the day by turning on street parking space into micro parks. The parks were set up in downtown Sioux Falls from 11 to 2 this afternoon.

“It’s just a way to create some vibrancy in the urban setting and we thought we’d bring parking day to Sioux Falls and be part of this world wide movement,” Joe Batcheller with Downtown Sioux Falls Inc. said.

Each park takes on a different theme. The variety ranges from workout equipment to games such as bean bag and cheese.