Pop-up park returns to downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There are more than 80 parks in the Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation system.

Through the month of July, there’s another one for you to check out.

The pop-up park on Phillips Avenue Plaza is up and running for the month.

On Friday evening, people listened to live music, but that’s not all you’ll find at the pop-up park.

“We do have different activities that happen over the lunch hour as well as well as in the evening, so if you’re looking to enjoy a game of kan jam or spike ball in between grabbing lunch downtown and shopping, feel free to stop by and enjoy that at the park,” Recreation Program Manager Eric Saathoff with Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation said.

Sioux Falls resident Thomas Elness calls the temporary greenspace a “good little hiding spot downtown.”

“I think a thing like a pop-up park just gives a city some character, and it’s little spots like this that people like hanging out,” Sioux Falls resident Thomas Elness said.

The pop-up park is in its sixth year as it continues to gain popularity.

“It was just a trend we saw developing throughout the United States and we’re like, ‘We have the ability here in Sioux Falls. Let’s give it a try,'” Saathoff said.

And you have the rest of the month to pop in and see what it’s all about.

You can find a schedule of events here.