SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Multi-Cultural Center in Sioux Falls will host a pop-up market on Wednesday.

The organization says fresh and free eggs will be provided with each purchase, courtesy of Fruit of the Coop. They are also partnering with Smithfield Foods.

The goal is to provide affordable and accessible food options to people who need them. Items are provided by Fair Market.

The pop-up market is happening from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m.