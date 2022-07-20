SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Wanda Birk likes to shop at Fair Market in eastern Sioux Falls, a salvage grocery store offering shelf-stable food at a discount.

“I always look for coffee bargains,” Shopper Wanda Birk.

But on Wednesday, she was in downtown Sioux Falls picking up items at a pop-up grocery store.

“Dog treats, some single-serving items,” Birk said.

The pop-up store is a collaboration between Fair Market, the Multi-Cultural Center of Sioux Falls, and Smithfield Foods.

“As you know, there aren’t grocery stores in certain parts of town that are accessible for people that have either transportation issues and/or because of the hours they work can’t get to where they need to go,” Fair Market owner Kristin Johnson said.

Some of the most popular items at the pop-up include macaroni and cheese, cereal and peanut butter.

Fair Market owner Kristin Johnson has noticed an increase in customers since it launched in February.

“I think everybody’s starting to feel the crunch of the economy going to junk, and this is a way to kind of still have your cake and eat it too because you don’t want to give up the things you’re used to, and so this is a way to get them at a discount, get the groceries you want, and still walk away with the same price tag as six months ago,” Johnson said.

Johnson says word of mouth and the downtown foot traffic also bring in more shoppers.

No matter your reason for stopping by, it’s one more option for the community.

Smithfield provided free hams for customers Wednesday.

Organizers don’t have a date set for the next pop-up store but you can check the Facebook pages for Fair Market and the Multi-Cultural Center to stay in the loop.