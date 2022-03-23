SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The combination of rising gas prices, inflation and a sluggish economy is hitting a lot of families hard in the pocketbook.



One way some people are trying to save money is by shopping at pop-up grocery stores.

If you’ve never heard of a pop-up grocery store, it’s where a local grocer packs up all of its food at its main business and brings it to a different location in order to better serve the people, and the good news is it’s usually marked at a discount price.

“My boss came in and said you have to go check out this pop-up across the way,” Norma Spanton said.

Norma Spanton came shopping here on Wednesday at the Multi-Cultural Center because the last time she shopped here, she found some great deals on food that she would normally buy at a regular grocery store.

“I in fact had boxes, I betcha I had five boxes last month and I spent $45 on five huge boxes full of groceries,” Spanton said.

The pop-up is put on by Fair Market which offers all types of groceries at half price.

They even have some products, like eggs, to give away for free that were donated by local businesses.

A lot of people are finding it’s a great way to save money; especially with inflation at a 40 year high, that’s having a ripple effect on family budgets.

“The Multi-Cultural Center reached out with the idea saying ‘hey we have a space what if you brought groceries to the space and maybe we can make this work’ and also we have the clinic next door and there’s just a lot of foot traffic downtown,” Fair Market owner Kristin Johnson said.

This is the 2nd pop-up here at the Multi-Cultural Center, they hope to do it once a month because the idea is to bring the product to the people.

“Gas is expensive right now to get yourself to the food and yeah we’re bringing to them,” Johnson said.

Last month they served about 200 customers.

The Pop Up ran from 12:30 pm to 5:30 pm.