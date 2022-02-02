SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – An upcoming event aims to address food insecurity and accessibility in Sioux Falls.

Employees are filling the shelves at Fair Market, getting ready for a busy day of customers.

The salvage grocery store sells shelf-stable items that were refused or returned to mainstream retail for multiple reasons.

“Seasonal, damage, past date, sizing and then we sell it for mark down, about half of what big box would sell it for and so it’s a way to keep it out of the landfill and give people a good deal,” owner Fair Market, Kristin Johnson said.

But on February 16, Johnson will be taking some of that food to the Multi-Cultural Center as part of a pop-up grocery store event.

“We are going to rent a U-Haul, fill it up with food and bring it over there, as we are pricing, we are pulling and filling boxes, and so I will show up with food and set up,” Johnson said.

The reason the event is being held at the Multi-Cultural Center is two-folded.

“We wanted to educate more folks about where we are located and what services we offer, so bringing them in that way, and then we also wanted to serve the population of the area that we live in, which is very socieoeconomically diverse, so we wanted to give them some options for affordable groceries,” director of marketing and development, Multi-Cultural Center, Kadyn Wittman said.

Wittman says that Smithfield is also donating the meat for the event. Each purchase will include a package of meat.

“Then I actually found out this morning we are going to partner with South Dakota Urban Indian Health and offer a vaccine clinic from 2-4,” Wittman said.

The hope is to continue to do events like this each month.

“We really aren’t sure what to expect with this first one, but we are really hopeful that it will be popular and a success,” Wittman said.

The February 16th event will be from 1 to 6 p.m.