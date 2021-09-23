Pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic returns to Empire Mall parking lot

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic is being held at the Empire Mall in Sioux Falls.

Officials will be administering the Moderna vaccine Thursday and Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. There will be another clinic held on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The clinics will be in the parking lot next to JCPenney. People who get vaccinated will receive $30.

If you are unable to make it to the vaccine clinics at the Empire Mall, there will be more opportunities before the month is over. Clinics, hosted by community health partners and the Sioux Falls School District, will be set up at community centers in Sioux Falls. You can choose between the Pfizer or Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Information on dates and locations is below:

Kenny Anderson Community Center • 3701 East Third Street • Anne Sullivan Elem.

• Tuesday September 28th from 3:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. (second dose clinic)



Oyate Community Center • 2421 West 15th Street • Garfield Elem.

• Wednesday September 29 from 3:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. (second dose clinic)



Kuehn Community Center • 2801 South Valley View Road • Oscar Howe Elem.

• Thursday September 30th from 3:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. (second dose clinic)

These vaccination clinics are supported by Sioux Falls School District and four community health partners: Avera, Lewis, Sanford, and the City of Sioux Falls Health Department.