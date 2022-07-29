SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A pop-up bookstore is attracting readers of all ages to downtown Sioux Falls. Reach Literacy’s pop-up book store opened up to the public earlier this summer.

Reach Literacy set up shop inside the Jones 421 building back in June.

Since then, books have been flying off the shelves.

“We’ve sold a lot of science fiction here which we don’t necessarily always sell at the other store, we’ve sold a ton of vintage and regional here, I think it’s just a different market and it’s been a lot of fun to see who’s interested in buying different things,” executive director, Paige Carda said.

While this was supposed to be the last week of the pop-up shop, they will be open for another month.

“We were sad, we were getting ready to pack up, we have boxes underneath the table, the Jones building asked if we would stay an extra month because we’ve had so much fun and they’ve enjoyed the atmosphere we bring as well,” Carda said.

As part of a Christmas in July sale, you can get any book for just $1 for the rest of the week.

“Most of the time our books have been anywhere from $3-$5, in August we are going to have everything be $2 just to make it easy,” Carda said.

Carda said they’ve had customers from all over the country, allowing them to reach even more people and share their mission.

“I think the best part has been we’ve got to meet a ton of tourists, I got to meet some people that were from Texas,” Carda said. “I think the great thing is we’ve met a lot of people who didn’t even know we existed and you always think I’ve reached everybody possible, so the opportunity to talk to new people in Sioux Falls who didn’t know we existed has been terrific.”

The pop-up shop is open until 7 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday. August hours will be Monday through Friday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Carda asks that you make any book donations at their permanent location.