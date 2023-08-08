SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another summer is going by in the blink of an eye and that means outdoor swimming pools are soon to close.

Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation will stagger the pool closings and adjust the hours of outdoor aquatic facilities.

The official closing schedule for outdoor pools in Sioux Falls is as follows:

Closing Sunday, August 13: Frank Olson Pool, McKennan Wading Pool, Terrace Park Family Aquatic Center

Closing Sunday, August 20: Kuehn Pool

Closing Sunday, August 27: Laurel Oak Family Aquatic Center

Closing Sunday, September 3: Drake Springs Family Aquatic Center, Pioneer Spray Park, and Hayward Splash Pad

Starting August 14 until close date, the following aquatic facilities will limit hours to 1–8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday:

Kuehn Pool

Laurel Oak Family Aquatic Center

Drake Springs Family Aquatic Center

Other scheduled pool adjustments to note:

Friday, August 18, is the last day of lap swimming and water walking at Drake Springs Family Aquatic Center.

The 50 Meter Pool at the Midco® Aquatic Center is currently under annual maintenance and unavailable through Saturday, August 19. The recreational pool, warm water pool, and outdoor splash pad remain open during regular hours.

There is a slight ‘paws’ before a couple of the pools close. Two locations will host the annual Swimming Gone to the Dogs event this year. Dog owners are welcome to bring one or two dogs to swim

Tuesday, August 15, 5:30 to 7 p.m., at Terrace Park Family Aquatic Center

Wednesday, August 30, 5:30 to 7 p.m., at Laurel Oak Family Aquatic Center

No registration is required. The dog-gone rules are: dogs must follow off-leash rules and be updated with their shots.

For additional information: City of Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation Department or call 605-367-8222.