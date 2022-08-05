SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With the summer vacation season nearing the end, outdoor pools across Sioux Falls will soon close.

The 2022 summer pool season is wrapping up and it’s been a successful one… no matter who you ask.

“I like to swim, I like to go off the diving board and do some flips, so it’s been a lot of fun,” attendee Gavin Knecht said.

“All five of the outdoor pools as well as the indoor aquatic center have all been busy this summer, and the weather has been incredibly cooperative, we haven’t had many rain days” said Jean Pearson, Recreation Program Coordinator for Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation.

This is the first year all of the city’s pools have been fully staffed and open since 2019.

“This year we had enough young people that said yes to the job and have been coming to work every single day with a smile on their face,” Pearson said.

“Back to school is right about the corner and with back to school comes the closing of the swimming pools across Sioux Falls,”

“This is a sad time of year when we have to say goodbye to the staff and have to start closing down pools but that’s just the nature of the summer,” Pearson said.

Frank Olson will be the first pool to close this Sunday. Many visitors we talked to say they’ve been frequenting the pool all summer and cannot wait for next year.

“The water is nice and there is a diving board, I usually jump off it… yeah and lots of people come here,” attendee Junior Hollway said.

“I usually go into the deep end and me and my sister play games under the water,” attendee Gabriella Brost said.

You can find a list of the upcoming fall activities here.