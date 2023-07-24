SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The heat is turned on full blast in KELOLAND.

Central KELOLAND is expected to hit the triple digits this week.

In Sioux Falls temperatures will reach the upper 90s.

That means the pools are bracing for a busy week.

Swimmers lined up outside of Drake Springs Family Aquatic Center Monday afternoon waiting to make a splash.

10-year-old Hannah is feeling the heat.

“Like 100,000 degrees,” Hannah said.

So far, it’s been a positive season for Sioux Falls pools with steady attendance and relatively cooperative weather.

Last year, about 196,000 people visited the city’s outdoor pools.

The Recreation Program Coordinator with Sioux Falls Parks and Rec expects to exceed that number this year.

“We’re about 50,000 shy of our same attendance last year, but we’re just at the end of July, so we’ve got many days to have many visitors come and see what fun activities we have at the outdoor pools,” Recreation program coordinator Jean Pearson said.

The cool pool will likely be a hot spot this week.

Parks and Rec tends to see a spike in pool visitors when the mercury rises.

“When it gets hot like it is going to be this week, I have a strong feeling we’ll see an uptick in attendance at all facilities,” Pearson said.

It’s hard to beat a dip in the pool on a sizzling summer day.

“It just cools you down and it’s also nice to play and have fun with your family and stuff,” Hannah said.

To see pool times and a schedule of events, including the Great Cardboard Boat Race this weekend, click here.