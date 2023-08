SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Most outdoor pools across KELOLAND are now closed with schools starting up across the state.

In Rapid City, the Horace Mann, Parkview and Jimmy Hilton pools closed on Saturday.

The 50-meter outdoor pool at Roosevelt Swim Center will remain open through Labor Day.

In Sioux Falls, today is the last day for Kuehn Pool.

The Laurel Oak Family Aquatic Center will close next weekend on Sunday (August 27th).

The Drake Springs Aquatic Center will close on September 3rd.