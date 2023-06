RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Tuesday is election day in Rapid City as people elect a new mayor.

Five candidates are vying for the position: Laura Armstrong, Brad Estes, Josh Lyle, Jason Salamun and Ron Weifenbach.

Current Mayor Steve Allender is not seeking reelection.

People will also vote for candidates vying for city council positions.

Polls are open from seven a.m. to seven p.m. Mountain Time.

KELOLAND News will follow the election and bring you the results as they come in.