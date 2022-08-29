SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– This is a busy time of the year for a downtown Sioux Falls tourist attraction, and it has nothing to do with people.

Bees and butterflies are swarming to the Arc of Dreams.

A couple years ago, the Minnehaha Master Gardeners began a pollinator garden on the west side of the Arc. This year, it is flourishing and home to dozens of pollinator plants.

Buzzing bees and bright colored plants bring life to this pollinator plot in downtown Sioux Falls.

“When you sit here and you just watch the bees and the beetles and everything from plant and flower to flower, it calms you. It’s just a relaxing, beautiful, hopefully inspiring spot,” said Cami Jacobsen, President of Minnehaha Master Gardeners.

“We get lots of comments. When we are down here working, people comment about how beautiful it is. ‘Look at all the bugs, oh there’s a butterfly’ and sometimes we have little birds that go around as well,” said Ann Larson, Past President of the Minnehaha Master Gardeners.

It took a long time to get the garden to where it is today. Work began in the Fall of 2019 and the garden didn’t really take off until this year.

“Sleeping, creeping and leaping. So, the first year it’s sleeping, the plants are sleeping so we wanted things that we could plant but still have some color and people could see what they were doing,” said Larson. “Then the next year they are creeping, so they started to come up, but this year I think they leapt because they are everywhere and they look beautiful, they’re large and we are just so happy.”

Even though the garden is in the middle of the city, it’s important to keep pollinators coming to that habitat.

“Pollinator insects pollinate everything,” said Jacobsen. “So, they pollinate flowers, but they also pollinate vegetables, so they are just important, they pollinate fruits, they are an important thing to have in a space, in a city, in a region. They are important to bring into your own yard because they pollinate everything.”

Creating a small space to stop, relax and enjoy the flowers and insects in the middle of downtown Sioux Falls.

“This is fabulous. Having something like this downtown, near the arch of dreams and everyone can see it, it’s an inspiration,” said Larson.

The Minnehaha Master Gardeners have two gardens they tend for themselves, one education garden at the arboretum and then seven community gardens with over 250 gardeners throughout Sioux Falls.