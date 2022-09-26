SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With election day just six weeks away, political signs are starting to pop up all over communities in South Dakota.

Code enforcement officials are reminding everyone that it is illegal to place signs in public rights-of-way or medians. This includes the boulevard areas of homes, public rights-of-way along streets and railroad areas, city parks and areas that can block the sight of traffic.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation also reminds everyone that political campaign and ballot-issue signs cannot be placed on state highway rights of way.

In a news release, the SDDOT says all signs in the right of way that are not required for traffic control, as authorized by law (SDCL 31-28-14), are prohibited and will be removed by SDDOT crews as they see them or when reported.

Read about rules for sign placement online.