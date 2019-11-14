Police: Yesterday’s search for Ellabeth Lodermeier “promising”

Sioux Falls police are calling the results of Wednesday’s search for Ellabeth Lodermeier “promising,” but aren’t giving a timetable yet when that information will be made public.

Two cadaver dogs searched a six-acre area along the Big Sioux River for any signs of the Sioux Falls woman who’s been missing since 1974.

That search resulted in two areas of interest that caught investigators’ attention.

Now, it’s a matter of evaluating those findings.

“We’ve got some information to follow up on which is promising. But, we’ll just have to wait and once those details get figured out, then we can kind of go forward with it.”

The search area was the same location where Lodermeier’s wallet and checkbook turned up in 1992.

New leads in the case led investigators back to that site yesterday.