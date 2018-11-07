Police Working With Reddit, Threat Deemed Not Credible

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Police are still trying to figure out who is responsible for the threat against Roosevelt High School.

The threats were found posted to the website Reddit early Tuesday morning. Officer Sam Clemens called the threat "not credible."

There were a couple of different threats seen on the website but police say it still looks like it's just one person who made them using different accounts.

Authorities are working with Reddit to try and pin down who it was.

Police say they've made some progress but still haven't figured out a suspect yet.

