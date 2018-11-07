Local News

Police Working With Reddit, Threat Deemed Not Credible

By:

Posted: Nov 07, 2018 11:28 AM CST

Updated: Nov 07, 2018 12:08 PM CST

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Police are still trying to figure out who is responsible for the threat against Roosevelt High School.

The threats were found posted to the website Reddit early Tuesday morning. Officer Sam Clemens called the threat "not credible." 

There were a couple of different threats seen on the website but police say it still looks like it's just one person who made them using different accounts.

Authorities are working with Reddit to try and pin down who it was.

Police say they've made some progress but still haven't figured out a suspect yet.
 

