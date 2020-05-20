Police working to reconstruct Cliff Avenue crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND News has an update on a serious crash that closed down a portion of Cliff Avenue for several hours Tuesday.

Police say a car was at a stop sign on 61st Street as a pickup drove north on Cliff Avenue. Police believe the driver of the car turned onto Cliff from 61st Street and the two vehicles collided.

“The truck ended up rolling a couple of times, the driver of the truck had some minor injuries. The car had some extensive damage. The driver of the Mazda was thrown from the car,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

Police say the 60-year old of the car remains in the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Detectives are working to reconstruct the crash to determine a cause. At this point police aren’t sure if speed or alcohol were factors.