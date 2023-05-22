UPDATED at 2:35 p.m.



Sioux Falls Police say the man surrendered without incident around 1 p.m. Monday.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Reported gunshots in northern Sioux Falls led to a standoff with a suspect Monday morning.

Police public information Officer Sam Clemens spoke about the incident during Monday’s briefing.

Clemens said police responded when gunshots were reported near North 10th Avenue and Benson Road just before 6 a.m. Clemens said police believe there was one man firing the gun; he says at this point, no injuries have been reported.

A number of SWAT and other law enforcement vehicles were on scene as of 10:30 a.m. along with an ambulance and the Unified Incident Command Post. Negotiators are working to get the man to come out.

Neighbors in the area were asked to shelter in place in a safe location or leave the area.