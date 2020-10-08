Police: Woman arrested for DWI after crashing car near Covell Lake

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 20-year-old woman has been arrested for drunk driving after crashing her car near Covell Lake.

Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens said Marissa Joy Ortiz, of Sioux Falls, was found by police hiding in a culvert after swimming in Covell Lake. She is charged with DWI, driving with a revoked license, hit-and-run and failure to report a crash.

Ortiz crashed into a light police after failing to make a right turn at the intersection of Euclid Avenue and 4th Street. After the crash, she jumped into the lake, Clemens said.

She had minor injuries and was treated at a hospital before being booked into jail.