SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls senior is out nearly $20,000 after falling victim to a scam.

Police say it started as a pop-up message on the person’s computer.

After the individual clicked on it they received a call from someone saying they had to pay a certain amount of money because the computer had been hacked and their bank account was affected.

The caller also claimed the FBI was involved.

“They were asked to transfer their money via Bitcoin, unfortunately, that makes it difficult for follow up as far as getting that money back. This individual did lose just under $20,000, $19,700 exactly,” Aaron Benson, with the Sioux Falls Police Department said.

Police say anytime you receive a call asking for money it’s important to ask questions, then hang up and call a main number for the business or agency to verify.

Police also say no law enforcement agency will ever ask for money or payment over the phone.